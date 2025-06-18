Woman in M’sia finds lizard in goreng pisang tiramisu, family allegedly suffers food poisoning

Woman finds lizard in goreng pisang tiramisu, stall allegedly did not initially respond

A woman was disgusted after discovering a whole lizard in goreng pisang (banana fritters) tiramisu that she bought from a stall in Penang.

Posting the stomach-churning find in a TikTok video last week, she said her family had since come down with food poisoning.

Woman extracts lizard from tiramisu

In the more than 1-minute-long clip, which has since gained 850,000 views, the woman rifled through her food with a fork.

She then picked up a suspicious “ingredient” covered in mascarpone and shredded cheese.

Throwing it in a sink and running it under water confirmed her worst fears, as it revealed that it was a lizard.

Woman claims family suffered food poisoning

In the comments, she claimed that she, her husband, and their children suffered from food poisoning for over two weeks after consuming the tiramisu.

She started experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea since 29 May and had already been to two clinics, she said.

She also warned others of food establishments with poor hygiene, adding in her caption:

If you get food poisoning or even die from being poisoned, you’ll have to bear it yourself because the owner doesn’t care as long as there’s profit.

Stall owner allegedly said they would compensate only S$0.30

When asked whether she had reached out to the stallholder before posting about it, the woman said she had messaged him to ask for a refund and compensation for her family’s medical expenses.

However, he viewed her message and did not respond, effectively “blueticking” her, she alleged.

But when Malaysia’s Ministry of Health intervened, the stallholder allegedly said he would pay compensation only if they were treated at a government hospital, as they would be billed only RM1 (S$0.30).

Netizens claim stall is unhygienic

Netizens were equally horrified by the woman’s discovery, saying it made them lose their appetite and want to vomit.

Many were relieved that the woman found the lizard before finishing her food, instead of accidentally eating it.

Those who live in the area claimed they had also noticed the poor hygiene of the shop, with one user claiming they served mouldy sambal.

A clever commenter shared with netizens a hack to gauge the cleanliness of a new food establishment: Checking out the place’s restroom, which would indicate the cleanliness of the entire premises and whether it’s safe to buy food from there.

Another user accused the woman of posting the video to get compensation, but she explained she was just dissatisfied with the lack of action from the owner.

