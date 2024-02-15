More than 3,000 people gather at MBS convention centre for record-breaking lo hei toss

Lo hei toss at MBS convention centre breaks Guinness world record

On 15 Feb, PropNex ushered in the Year of the Dragon with a lo hei toss of a magnificent scale.

3,268 people had gathered at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) convention centre, breaking the Guinness World Records title for the Most People Participating in a Lo Hei Toss Simultaneously.

The previous record was set in 2016 when 430 people participated in a mass lo hei toss.

Event was attended by PropNex staff, guests, management & more

In a release seen by MS News, the participants for the lo hei toss consisted of 3,268 PropNex management, staff, salespersons, and guests.

PropNex is Singapore’s largest listed real estate agency with a team of 12,233 salespersons.

The event reportedly required more than 800 hours of kitchen prep by 80 chefs.

On 15 Feb, 439 tables in exhibition halls A, B, and C at MBS Convention Center were laden with 888 platters of yu sheng.

PropNex had also shared about the event on Facebook. The post has since gone viral, with over 200 shares at the time of writing.

Lo hei toss that broke Guinness world record was a grand affair

With a turnout of more than 3,000 people, they managed to beat the previous Guinness world record that was set in 2016.

“What better way to demonstrate PropNex’s market leadership, solidarity and fortitude than setting a new Guinness World Record title?” said Mr Ismail Gafoor, Executive Chairman and CEO.

“This is an apt way to welcome the Year of the Dragon and we look forward to a 2024 filled with success and prosperity within the dynamic real estate landscape.”

