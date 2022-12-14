Alleged Loansharks Set Fire To Johor Home’s Front Yard, Apparently Get The Wrong House

Loansharks Set Fire To Johor House Front Yard But Get The Wrong House

A woman from Johor working in Singapore allegedly owes loansharks money, but when some people came to find her house in Batu Pahat, they seemingly got the wrong address.

They ended up petrol-bombing a neighbour’s car in the early hours of 11 Dec, causing damages in the front yard worth at least S$3,000 (RM10,000).

As the house is temporarily cordoned off for investigations, the owners are unable to return home.

Johor family discovers house on fire

On 12 Dec, the owner’s wife Hu Qiushuang and eldest son Chen Zibin (names transliterated from Chinese) held a press conference, reported China Press.

At the time of the incident, the 18-year-old Chen said his mother was abroad. The only people at home were him and his 15-year-old brother.

The two were sleeping when they suddenly heard a loud bang and discovered a fire at the front of their house.

They were unable to open the electric front door, and so escaped through the back door.

A neighbour noticed the commotion and helped to call the fire brigade, who subsequently extinguished the fire.

CCTV footage showed a man, believed to be sent by the loansharks, setting fire to the Johor home.

Neighbour’s daughter had borrowed money from loansharks

After the incident, the family discovered from a piece of paper left in front of their house that the alleged loansharks were actually targeting their neighbour, a woman who works in Singapore.

However, her family did not admit that she owed money to loansharks.

It wasn’t until they went to the police station that they learned that she had borrowed a large sum of money. Even though she had allegedly paid off her debt, they continued to harass her.

Hu Qiushuang added that the incident caused damages worth over S$3,000, but could not estimate the extent of the costs.

A visual inspection revealed significant damages to the car, electric front door, and air-conditioner compressor.

Besides the police cordon, electric supply to the house has reportedly been cut off, so the family is unable to return home.

Ms Hu noted that houses along their row were in numerical order, but her house didn’t have its number on display.

Moreover, trees may have obscured their neighbours’ house numbers, which could have led to the mix-up.

Featured image adapted from China Press Johor on YouTube and China Press.