Johor Teen In Coma After Riding Over Uneven Manhole Cover On The Way To School

Johor Teen Slips Into Coma After Hitting Manhole Cover On 1 Nov

There are many factors that lead to road accidents, and inadequate road infrastructure is one of them.

Unfortunately, this happened when a teenager in Johor met with a tragic accident while riding his motorcycle to school.

He allegedly hit a manhole cover in the road and suffered severe head injuries, falling into a coma.

Teen hits manhole cover & falls off bike

According to China Press, the accident happened on Jalan Merah Road, Batu Pahat, around 6am.

Seventeen-year-old Cai Weijie (name transliterated from Chinese) was riding his motorcycle to school when he allegedly hit a manhole cover on the road and fell.

At first, his family thought he was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a Proton car.

However, upon checking dashcam footage from other cars and information from eyewitnesses, they discovered that Weijie hit a manhole cover in the road, and the Proton car just happened to arrive at that moment.

The manhole cover reportedly had a hole, leading to the accident.

Subsequently, he was conveyed to the hospital, but he suffered severe head injuries and fell into a coma.

Suffers serious injuries, including organ failure

His uncle, Mr Lim, revealed that Weijie was suffering from multiple organ failure due to the haemorrhage in his brain, and the doctor told their family to be prepared for the worst.

Although he was in a coma, he teared up when his mother called his name, indicating that he was aware his family was around him.

Mr Lim also described him as a kind-hearted and helpful person who was popular among his peers. Since he was a child, he did not cause his family any worries, and performed well academically.

Weijie’s mother lives in Johor and works in Singapore, so he lives with his 13-year-old sister at his grandmother’s house.

He added that Weijie’s wish was to go to university and buy a house and a car so he could provide a good life for his mother in the future.

Many of his classmates and teachers also visited the hospital, hoping he would wake up soon.

Mr Lim hopes the authorities will take responsibility, investigate the incident thoroughly, and repair the cover as soon as possible to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

Featured image adapted from China Press.