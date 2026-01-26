‘People visit when the restaurant is closing’: Long queue seen outside iconic Nasi Padang eatery in Kampong Gelam

Long queue stretches along narrow pavement outside nasi padang eatery closing on 31 Jan

In an unsurprising development, diners have flocked to a nasi padang eatery days after it announced its shock closure on 31 Jan.

A photo posted on Threads on Sunday (25 Jan) showed a long queue of more than 50 people stretching from Warong Nasi Pariaman, dubbed the oldest nasi padang stall in Singapore.

Long queue for nasi padang stretches to Sultan Mosque

The original poster (OP) said the photo was taken at lunchtime that day, adding:

People visit when the restaurant is closing.

From the image, those in the queue seemed undeterred by the narrow pavement lining North Bridge Road in a bid for a last taste of Warong Nasi Pariaman’s fare.

The line snaked across the frontage of several adjacent shophouses and all the way to the nearby Sultan Mosque, some 71m away.

Nasi padang eatery announced closure on 20 Jan

Warong Nasi Pariaman announced its impending closure in an Instagram post on 20 Jan, less than two weeks after its intended closing date.

This brings the curtain down on a 78-year history, having been established in 1948 and passed down through several generations.

The message in Malay thanked customers for the support, love, and sweet memories over the years, professing its “immense gratitude”.

However, it did not offer a reason for its closure.

Nasi padang eatery apologises for sudden announcement

In a subsequent post in English the next day, Warong Nasi Pariaman apologised for the “sudden announcement”.

As the closure was an “incredibly difficult decision”, it sought understanding from the public.

They declined to accept any reservations till their closing date, serving customers “strictly on a first-come, first-served basis” — which may explain the long queues.

An icon in Kampong Gelam

Warong Nasi Pariaman is recognised as Singapore’s oldest surviving stall serving traditional Nasi Padang, according to the National Library Board.

Unusually for an establishment spanning decades in Singapore, it has been situated at 738 North Bridge Road since its inception, moving only temporarily in 2013 due to renovations.

Thus, the eatery became an iconic institution in Kampong Gelam and a must-visit location for Singaporeans and tourists.

Food-wise, they are known for traditional Indonesian heritage dishes from the coastal city of Pariaman.

Signatures included rendang with tender and flavourful meat, succulent and smoky charcoal-grilled chicken and aromatic, coconut-infused sambal sauce.

Every meal also came with a complimentary side of sambal and a bowl of chicken curry.

Also read: S’pore’s oldest Nasi Padang stall Warong Nasi Pariaman to shutter on 31 Jan after 78 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ikigai_jo on Threads.