S’pore’s oldest Nasi Padang stall Warong Nasi Pariaman to shutter on 31 Jan after 78 years

Warong Nasi Pariaman announces closure after 78 years, customers mourn loss of Kampong Glam icon

Warong Nasi Pariaman, famously known as Singapore’s oldest Nasi Padang stall, has announced its closure after 78 years of serving up its iconic dishes to the community.

The beloved stall, located at Kandahar Street, will shut its doors for the last time on 31 Jan.

In a heartfelt post on its social media platforms today (20 Jan), the owners of Warong Nasi Pariaman shared the news of their impending closure.

They expressed deep gratitude to their loyal customers, writing in Malay:

With many thanks, we would like to inform that Warong Nasi Pariaman will cease operations on 31st Jan 2026. Thank you for all the support, love, and memories with us throughout our time here.

Oldest surviving Nasi Padang stall in Singapore

Founded in 1948, Warong Nasi Pariaman is recognised as Singapore’s oldest surviving stall serving traditional Nasi Padang, according to the National Library Board’s website.

Situated at 738 North Bridge Road since its inception, it has been a staple for locals and tourists alike.

In 1998, the stall was passed down to the original owner’s son, continuing the family legacy.

The stall underwent major renovations in 2013 and briefly moved to a temporary location before returning to its original site at North Bridge Road.

What makes Warong Nasi Pariaman stand out?

Warong Nasi Pariaman serves an array of traditional Nasi Padang dishes that have their roots in Pariaman, a coastal city in West Sumatra, Indonesia.

Signature dishes include Beef Rendang, Sambal Goreng, and Sayur Nangka (jackfruit in coconut milk).

Padang food typically consists of white rice paired with a variety of pre-cooked dishes and rich condiments, all flavoured with aromatics like coconut oil, fresh chilli, tamarind, lemongrass, and lime.

The recipes at Warong Nasi Pariaman have remained true to their original form since the stall’s opening.

Netizens mourn loss of Kampong Glam icon

Located near the Sultan Mosque and within the vibrant Kampong Glam district, Warong Nasi Pariaman has been a popular spot, especially for Muslim men after Friday prayers.

The restaurant’s closing has left many disappointed, with customers sharing their fond memories on social media.

One Instagram user recalled a memory of their father bringing home food from the stall after Friday prayers.

Even non-locals were sorry to hear about the closure, calling the restaurant a “must-stop” spot when they visited Singapore.

While the reasons behind the closure were not disclosed in the farewell posts, it marks the end of an iconic chapter for Singapore’s food scene.

