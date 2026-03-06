Both lorry drivers sent to hospital after accident in Jurong Island, 1 was trapped in his seat

1 lorry driver assisting police investigations into accident in Jurong Island

Both lorry drivers were sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident in Jurong Island earlier this week.

Videos of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed the heavy vehicles splayed across Jurong Island Highway, having apparently both crashed into the centre divider.

From the footage, one of the vehicles was a waste collection truck, while the other was a trailer.

Both their cabins were angled towards the divider, with debris and broken tree branches strewn across the road.

The cabin of the trailer seemed to have crashed head-on with the divider, while the cabin of the waste collection truck could also have made contact with the trailer.

Lorry accident causes 3-lane blockage along Jurong Island Highway

In another clip, recorded at 4.40pm on 3 March, several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles had arrived at the scene, along with an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle.

Three lanes of Jurong Island Highway were cordoned off, leaving only one lane passable for traffic.

The original poster (OP) said this caused a jam of one hour on the busy thoroughfare, which is the only way in and out of Jurong Island to the mainland.

Trailer driver trapped in seat, rescued by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2pm on 3 March.

It involved two lorries along Jurong Island Highway.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 2.10pm, told MS News that one person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the trailer.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Lorry drivers sent to separate hospitals

Subsequently, two male lorry drivers, both 41, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

One was conveyed to the National University Hospital and the other was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF said.

One of the drivers is also assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

