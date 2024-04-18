Lorry knocks over motorcyclist on S’pore expressway after failing to check lane

Rider flung from bike after collision with lorry on expressway

On Wednesday (17 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook Page released footage of a collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry along a Singapore expressway.

The lorry driver had failed to notice a motorcyclist on their right, subsequently hitting the rider and flinging them from their bike.

Netizens called out the lorry driver for failing to check their surroundings before attempting to switch lanes.

Rider flung from bike after lorry collision

According to SGRV, the incident occurred on Wednesday (17 April).

In the video, the large yellow lorry can be seen driving along the second lane of an expressway in Singapore. The post did not specify the exact location.

In an attempt to avoid another white lorry turning into their lane, the lorry driver swerves and fails to notice an oncoming motorcyclist on their right.

The yellow lorry then knocks into the rider, throwing them off their bike and into a nearby bush.

A car caught in the middle of the accident is also seen swerving hastily, trying to avoid the fallen motorcyclist.

The lorry and car seemingly stop on the expressway, after which the clip ended.

Netizens call out driver for recklessness

After watching SGRV’s video, many Facebook users called out the lorry driver for not checking their surroundings before switching lanes.

Others blamed the white lorry for causing the accident.

However, some commenters noted that this may be a lesson for motorcyclists to be careful while lane-splitting.

One Facebook user warned that riders should not travel too fast while riding between vehicles.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

It is unclear where the incident occurred and if the rider sustained any injuries.

Also read: Rider flung from Johor-registered bike after crashing into Mercedes switching lanes on SLE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.