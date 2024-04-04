Rider flung from Johor-registered bike after crashing into Mercedes switching lanes on SLE

Rider crashes into Mercedes on SLE on 3 April

UPDATE (4 April, 5.50pm): A spokesperson for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they were alerted to the accident at about 5.10pm on Wednesday (3 April).

They conveyed the rider to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

–

On Wednesday (3 April), a video of a collision involving a Johor-registered motorcycle and a Mercedes was posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

The footage shows the car attempting to switch lanes when the rider crashes into it.

Netizens called out the Mercedes driver for failing to check their surroundings as well as the rider for not slowing down.

Rider collides into car

According to SGRV, the accident occurred on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at 5.05pm on Wednesday (3 April).

In the clip, the driver of the white Mercedes signals before moving into the lane on their left.

As they do so, they seemingly do not notice the motorcycle heading towards them at high speed.

Unable to swerve in time, the rider crashes into the vehicle, the impact throwing them off their bike and onto the left road shoulder.

The driver then pulls over to the road shoulder, presumably to check on the fallen rider, and the video ends.

The rider’s condition remains unclear at the moment.

Netizens call out both driver & rider for recklessness

Many Facebook users took to the comments to call out the driver for not checking their surroundings before switching lanes.

Others blamed the rider for the accident, pointing out that they didn’t slow down despite seeing the car right in front of them.

Most were also concerned about the rider after seeing how violently he was flung from his bike.

In any case, this should serve as a reminder to all motorists — whether in cars or on bikes — to be careful on the road.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comment.

