Lorry severely damaged after accident involving bus along TPE, 2 conveyed to hospital

Lorry severely damaged after accident on TPE

Footage of an accident involving a severely damaged lorry made its rounds on social media earlier today (8 June).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to an accident along the TPE at around 6.35am.

Two male drivers were transported to hospital following the accident.

Accident crushes passenger compartment of lorry

A clip of the collision uploaded on a Facebook page shows a glimpse of the wreckage.

The stationary lorry was parked in the way of incoming traffic, facing a double-decker bus along the road shoulder.

While the back of the lorry was in one piece, the front had been crushed into metal scraps.

2 men conveyed to hospital after TPE accident involving lorry

In a statement to MS News, the police said the accident involving the lorry occurred along TPE (PIE).

A 58-year-old male bus driver and a 42-year-old male lorry driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the road accident at around 6.40am.

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, while another was brought to Sengkang General Hospital.

