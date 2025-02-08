Man in Vietnam denied S$214K lottery jackpot after tickets get soaked while catching crabs

Man in Vietnam denied S$214K in lottery winnings due to soaked tickets

A man in Vietnam missed out on four billion dong (S$214,000) in lottery winnings after his tickets were soaked and damaged while out catching crabs.

The 41-year-old man, identified as Thach Kha Mau, had purchased 10 lottery tickets with the serial number, ‘916303’ last Saturday (1 Feb).

He kept two tickets for himself and gave the other eight to his relatives.

Mr Mau then went crab-catching with the tickets in his pockets.

Unable to redeem winnings due to damaged serial numbers

One of his family members later discovered that the ticket number had won a major prize and immediately called to share the good news.

The next day, all eight tickets given to his relatives were successfully cashed in, each yielding 1.8 billion dong (S$96,000) after taxes.

However, Mr Mau excitement quickly turned into devastation after realising his tickets couldn’t be cashed as they had become completely soaked, damaging the serial numbers.

Winning relatives shared S$53K with him as consolation

Mr Mau’s mental health was reportedly affected due to the incident.

As a consolation, his relatives pooled together one billion dong (S$53,000) and gave it to him, reports Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress.

Despite officials’ attempts to restore the damaged tickets, the lottery company said it was unable to validate the ticket due to the severe damage.

