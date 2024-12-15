‘Hardcore love ritual & reconciliation spell’ on Carousell for S$500, performed by ‘master’ from Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai master offers hardcore love ritual for S$500 on Carousell

A unique Carousell listing has caught the attention of netizens, offering a “hardcore love ritual and reconciliation spell” for S$500.

“Do people in Singapore actually believe in and pay for such service?” asked a Redditor on the r/Singapore subreddit on Thursday (12 Dec).

The post quickly sparked interest, garnering more than 190 comments and 470 upvotes.

Love ritual by top master from Thailand

The Carousell listing claims that the ritual, conducted by supposedly a “renowned senior master from Chiang Mai” in Thailand called AJ James, specialises in mending relationships and reconciling estranged couples.

It also says AJ James is an “ajarn” (teacher/master) boasting an impressive track record, with numerous testimonials vouching for his success.

Apparently, this ritual is suitable for those who:

Just broke up and wish to reconcile

Are experiencing marriage or love life issues

Are having frequent quarrels or arguments

Have suspicions of a third party in the relationship

Have trouble connecting emotionally with a loved one

It can be done remotely, with the photo and details of the “target”.

Bloodworm love ritual

The featured service, called the “Bloodworm Love Ritual”, is described as an ancient and powerful technique for captivating a specific person.

This ritual is supposedly unique to AJ James in all of Thailand, as the secret knowledge was reportedly passed down through ancestral teachings and ancient Thai Lanna Wicca grimoire (occult spells/formulas).

The listing also provides advice on how to differentiate between a real and fake ritual. Videos and photos will be provided as proof that the ritual was executed.

However, it advises potential customers to use the ritual responsibly and avoid impulsive decisions about their love life.

“This ritual is not to be misused simply especially towards someone you “just met”,” said the listing.

“Take your time to consider if that person is really the right one for you before you proceed.”

It also added that it does not ask for repeated payments, additional payments, or pressure clients into performing more rituals.

“This is a one time payment that includes all the elaborate offerings, the master’s time and effort and his helper’s time to take pictures and videos for you.”

Netizens react to unusual listing

Netizens weren’t entirely surprised by the unusual offering, with some pointing out the demand for such services.

One Redditor commented that love rituals are fairly popular among “free-spirited” millennials and Gen Zs.

Another noted the wealth of top fortune tellers and feng shui masters in Singapore, many of whom reside in landed properties.

Other rituals and products available

The Carousell seller, Element Mustika, also offers a range of intriguing items.

There is the ‘King of All Attraction Love Oil‘ (S$168.88) and the ‘Hardcore Wealth & Money Attraction Takrut‘ (S$308.88), just to name a few.

5-star reviews from customers

The seller boasts more than a thousand 5-star reviews from satisfied customers, with some expressing gratitude for the results achieved through the rituals.

One said their purchases “have worked wonders”.

Another said it is “the real deal”.

Also read: M’sia’s ‘Raja Bomoh’ performs ritual to find lady who fell into KL sinkhole

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @element.mustika on Carousell.