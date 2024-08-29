M’sia’s ‘Raja Bomoh’ performs ritual to find lady who fell into KL sinkhole

Rajah Bomoh sprinkles ‘special water’ at KL sinkhole on 28 Aug

Malaysia’s infamous Raja Bomoh made headlines once again for reportedly performing a ritual at the sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur (KL) where an Indian tourist fell last Friday (23 Aug).

The man, whose real name is Ibrahim Mat Zain, arrived at the scene on Wednesday (28 Aug) donning a suit. He was accompanied by his assistant.

Notably, Ibrahim was without his coconuts and bamboo binoculars — props he used for previous ‘rituals’.

When asked about the missing props, Ibrahim stated that he did not want to cause a stir:

We just want to help and ensure that everyone is safe. We don’t want anything untoward to occur.

Ibrahim subsequently performed his ritual, sprinkling “special water” apparently taken from the bottom of a waterfall in Perak.

He also shared that he was invited to the scene by an ‘important figure’ to aid in the search for the Indian national who fell into the sinkhole last week.

Ibrahim had initially intended to inspect the sinkhole personally but was denied access by authorities.

“I asked a policeman to allow me to see the sinkhole but was denied entry,” he told the New Straits Times.

Summoned to Federal Territories Mufti’s office

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Malaysia’s Religious Affairs Minister, Na’im Mokhtar, said Ibrahim’s actions caused public distress and misunderstanding about Islam among the community — the practice of all kinds of magic is forbidden in Islam.

I have requested the federal territories mufti’s office to summon Ibrahim soon, Na’im told FMT.

He added that Ibrahim is being monitored by the Federal Territories Mufti’s office under Section 129 of the Syariah Criminal Procedure Act (Federal Territories) 1997 due to his previous ritual practices.

Infamous for bomoh rituals over the past few years

Ibrahim previously made headlines for his unorthodox rituals, most notably during the search for the missing MH370 back in 2014.

Pictures of Ibrahim armed with coconuts and bamboo binoculars circulated widely, spawning countless memes on the internet.

