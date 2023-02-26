Loyang Ave Now Partially Closed Till 2029, Motorists Advised To Take Alternative Routes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

A Stretch Of Loyang Ave Closed Till 2nd Quarter Of 2029, Motorists Can Divert To Loyang Way

Those who’ve driven to Changi Village would know that Loyang Avenue is arguably the best way to get there.

That route has become more complicated, though, as a stretch of the road is now closed till 2029.

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes to get around the area.

Loyang Ave closed for six years

In a Facebook post last Thursday (23 Feb), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed that a portion of Loyang Avenue had been closed from Sunday (26 Feb).

It will reopen only in the second quarter (2Q) of 2029 — meaning the closure will last a total of six years.

The affected stretch is between Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way.

Complicating matters, part of Pasir Ris Drive 1 has also been closed since October 2022 and will reopen in 2Q 2028.

Closure due to MRT works

The shutdown of Loyang Avenue is necessary to facilitate MRT works, the LTA said.

Construction on the upcoming Loyang MRT station on the Cross Island Line (CRL) started in 2021, with the station expected to be ready by 2030.

The new station will be under Loyang Avenue, which means multiple traffic diversions would be needed, the LTA said at the time.

Besides the station, a vehicular viaduct will be built directly above it. The Loyang Viaduct will be part of the Changi Northern Corridor.

Alternative routes for motorists

LTA has suggested a few alternative routes for motorists heading from the Tampines Expressway (TPE) to Changi Village and vice versa.

One involves diverting to Loyang Way via Pasir Ris Drive 3.

Otherwise, drivers may also make use of Pasir Ris Drive 3 instead of the expressway to get through Pasir Ris.

Motorists who’re driving from the East Coast Parkway (ECP) to Changi Village and Loyang Industrial Estate, and vice versa, are advised to make a detour through Tanah Merah Coast Road instead of going via the TPE.

However, that seems to be a quite lengthy alternative indeed.

As for public transport, buses that used to ply that portion of Loyang Avenue will now ply Loyang Way instead and skip two pairs of bus stops on Loyang Avenue.

A third pair of bus stops will be moved to a bus-only road along Loyang Avenue.

Construction will enhance connectivity: LTA

LTA has said that the construction will improve the transport infrastructure and enhance connectivity in the area.

This will make Changi “a more vibrant place to live, work and play”.

Loyang MRT, in particular, will cut travelling times to this far-flung corner of Singapore, benefitting more than 100,000 households.

Till then, residents will just have to put up with the inconvenience while looking forward to reaping these benefits after many years.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LTA on Facebook.