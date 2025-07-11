LTA impounds 151 active mobility devices over 2 months, also targets large group gatherings

LTA impounds 151 non-compliant active mobility devices, including those with illegal modifications A total of 151 non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) have been impounded over the last two months, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA). In a Facebook post on Friday (11 July), LTA said the seizures were the result of various enforcement operations islandwide.

232 active mobility offences caught

During the operations, LTA enforcement officers also caught 232 active mobility offences, it said.

Some offences included the use of Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs) with improper or missing registration plates.

Other offenders were found to be riding or keeping illegally modified PABs.

Still others had been riding bicycles without working handbrakes.

Large group gatherings targeted

Additionally, LTA also targeted large group gatherings of AMD users over the recent June school holidays.

It worked with police officers from Marina Bay, Punggol and Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centres.

Under the Active Mobility Act (AMA), riders must keep to a maximum length of five devices when riding in groups — that means a maximum group size of five if riding in single file, or 10 if riding two abreast.

LTA impounds devices as part of stringent penalties for AMA offenders

LTA reminded AMD users that stringent penalties exist for AMA offenders.

For example, first-time offenders using improper or obscured PAB number plates face up to three months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$1,000.

Those caught using non-compliant devices may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$1,000.

The offending devices may also be impounded.

