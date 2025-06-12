1 arrested, 8 bicycles & PMDs seized during crackdown on reckless riding & illegal devices in S’pore’s CBD

1 arrested, 8 bicycles & PMDs seized during enforcement operation in the CBD

A joint enforcement blitz in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD) led to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of eight bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) on Friday (6 June).

Authorities say the operation was part of a broader effort to clamp down on dangerous and unlawful behaviour among cyclists and PMD users.

5 offences targeted in enforcement operation

In a joint statement released on Tuesday (11 June), the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Land Transport Authority (LTA), and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said they were targeting five key offences:

Use of non-compliant PMDs

Speeding on public paths

Illegal use of PMDs on roads

Dangerous and reckless riding on both public paths and roads

Possession of illegal e-vaporisers

16 offences detected, 1 arrested

Authorities detected a total of 16 offences during the enforcement exercise.

Among them were:

1 non-compliant PMD ridden on a public road (PMD seized)

1 unregistered vehicle

5 bicycles without working handbrakes (all seized)

1 person arrested for a rash act causing hurt (PMD seized)

8 illegal e-vaporisers confiscated

Authorities also confirmed that the person arrested was linked to a case involving injury caused by reckless riding.

Authorities to conduct regular enforcement checks

The SPF, LTA, and HSA stated they will continue carrying out regular and surprise enforcement operations to ensure public safety.

Authorities also urged cyclists and PMD users to ride responsibly and adhere to safety laws.

Members of the public were reminded that owning or buying e-vaporisers remains a serious offence in Singapore.

“The authorities take a serious view of such offences that endanger public safety and contravene the law,” the statement concluded.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.