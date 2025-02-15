LTA impounds 4 active mobility devices after group of youths seen riding them in Punggol

LTA impounds 4 active mobility devices following tip-off from the public

Four active mobility devices (AMDs) have been impounded after a group of youths were seen riding on them in Punggol.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (15 Feb), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the seizures were the result of an “ambush operation”.

LTA received tip-off on 3 Feb

LTA received a tip-off from the public on 3 Feb, it said.

The agency was told that a group of youths had been seen riding modified and non-compliant AMDs on roads in Punggol.

This prompted LTA enforcement officers to act swiftly, it added.

LTA impounds 4 non-compliant active mobility devices

A photo showed officers talking to the occupant of a flat that had a large AMD in front of it.

Another showed a tattooed youth with his AMD.

The four AMDs impounded were non-compliant, LTA said.

132 instances of PMDs illegally used on roads in 2024

Last year, LTA detected 132 instances of personal mobility devices (PMDs) being illegally used on roads, it said.

It reminded users to follow the prevailing rules and regulations outlined on LTA’s website.

One of them is that PMDs, whether motorised or non-motorised, and personal mobility aids (PMAs) should not be ridden on roads.

Devices must also meet certain requirements before being used on public paths and roads, including a maximum weight and width.

First-time offenders may face three months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$2,000, with non-compliant devices impounded, LTA said, adding:

LTA will continue to take firm action against errant AMD users who ride irresponsibly and endanger others.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.