Luke’s Lobster S’pore Reduces Prices By Up To 16%, Signature Roll Now S$4 Cheaper

Luke’s Lobster Singapore Reduces Prices Of Most Food Items From 3 July

Amidst the current inflationary climate, Singaporeans have seen prices for many F&B establishments heading in a single direction: north.

However, prices at Luke’s Lobster Singapore seem to be heading the other way.

From 3 July, sandwiches and other food items served at Luke Lobsters’ Singapore will decrease prices by up to 16%.

Their Signature Lobster Roll, which used to cost S$29.50, is now S$25.50.

Luke’s Lobster Singapore reduces prices to reflect “current market rates”

In a press release on Tuesday (4 July), Luke’s Lobster Singapore announced that it would adjust prices for most of its food items from Monday (3 July) to “reflect the current market rates”.

Lobster rolls and sandwiches will see their prices slashed by up to 16.74%, or up to S$4, in terms of absolute figures.

Here are the food items that will see a price reduction:

Increased prices in June 2022 due to shortage caused by Covid-19 pandemic

Luke’s Lobster last adjusted its prices in June 2022 due to a shortage of Maine Lobster brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shortage reportedly led to a “market price increment” from June 2021 to May 2023.

The Signature Lobster Roll’s price increased from S$25.50 to S$29.50 during this period.

But with the most recent price adjustments, it seems prices at the seafood restaurant will be restored to pre-Covid days.

Luke’s Lobster Singapore has three outlets: Great World City, Jewel Changi Airport, and Isetan Scotts. Head over to their website for more deets on where they’re located.

