Cleaner In MacPherson Allegedly Punched, MP Tin Pei Ling Urges Residents To Be Kind

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Town Council Cleaner Allegedly Punched In MacPherson

Housing estate cleaners have a hard and often thankless job.

Recently, a cleaner allegedly fell victim to an assault in the MacPherson constituency.

Member of Parliament (MP) Tin Pei Ling addressed the alleged assault through Instagram Live on Thursday (9 Mar).

She revealed that the cleaner has lodged a police report and urged residents to treat these workers kindly.

Man in MacPherson allegedly punched cleaner in the chest

On Thursday (9 Mar), Ms Tin shared about an issue that came up during her block visits that day.

After speaking to Babul, a site manager in the estate, she learnt that one of MacPherson’s town council cleaners was attacked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tin Pei Ling (@tinpeiling)

Based on what Ms Tin had heard, the assailant had been harassing the cleaners for while.

On the day of her visit, the man apparently continued with his harassment of the cleaners.

However, when Babul stepped in, the man’s actions escalated.

Instead of heeding Babul’s instructions, the man, whom Ms Tin noted was “likely intoxicated”, allegedly tracked down one of the cleaners and punched him in the chest.

MP Tin Pei Ling urges residents to create a kinder environment

Addressing Ms Tin’s questions, Babul shared that he was emotionally hurt by the incident.

Apart from being the head cleaner, Babul is also the victim’s father.

Ms Tin expressed her exasperation in the video, explaining that the cleaners “were just trying to do their job”.

“I don’t think they deserve to be attacked like that,” she said.

She then urged residents to respect these workers and to be “nice to those who provide service(s) to us”.

Police investigating incident

According to Ms Tin, the police are looking into the incident.

Based on a report by The Straits Times (ST), the assailant appeared to be a male in his 60s who frequently drinks beer around the estate.

However, his identity is still unknown.

MacPherson cleaner recovering well

It is certainly disheartening to hear of such abuse, especially to workers who just want to earn an honest living.

Although the victim of the assault has visited the doctor and is recovering well, we hope that authorities will be able to find and apprehend the assailant soon.

MS News wishes the victim a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @tinpeiling on Instagram.