Tin Pei Ling Says Grab Role Is Separate From MP Duties, Promises To Be Transparent

Tin Pei Ling Says She Will Continue Looking After Constituents’ Interest Despite Grab Role

Earlier this week, Member of Parliament (MP) for MacPherson Ms Tin Pei Ling revealed her new appointment as Grab Singapore’s director of public affairs and policy.

Since then some members of the public have begun expressing concerns about how her new appointment may be a conflict of interest with her role as an MP.

Addressing these concerns, Ms Tin penned a post on Thursday (2 Mar) explaining that her parliamentary position is “distinct” from her new role at Grab.

She also vowed to continue prioritising Singapore’s and her constituents’ interests when discharging her duties as an MP.

Tin Pei Ling says MP duties is “distinct” from new role at Grab Singapore

In a Facebook post on Thursday (2 Mar) night, Ms Tin said she had received several queries about whether there is a conflict of interest as she takes on her new role at Grab while being MP of MacPherson SMC.

To this, Ms Tin said that there’s a “clear and mutual understanding” that her duties as an MP are “distinct” from her new role at Grab.

Ms Tin also said that the organisations she represents have guidelines in place to avoid possible conflicts of interest.

In the case of Grab, the company has apparently put together clear rules of engagement, ensuring such conflicts are properly declared and avoided.

As for the People’s Action Party (PAP), Ms Tin said that they have published a set of “Rules of Prudence” as well as tools for members to declare their interests with the aim of avoiding such conflicts.

Further illustrating her point, Ms Tin said it’s “absolutely clear” that her constituents’ and Singapore’s interests come first when she’s discharging her duties as an MP.

But when she’s working on behalf of Grab, she’d have to make sure the company’s interests are safeguarded.

Ms Tin also promises to be “transparent and above board” when it comes to the interests she’s representing.

MacPherson MP says new role will allow her to grow

In her post, the 39-year-old MP said that the opportunity to return to the private sector will broaden her horizon, sharpen new skills, and allow her to contribute in a different way.

Grab’s social mission “to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone” was also one which Ms Tin admired.

As she takes on her new role, Ms Tin looks forward to doing her part for Singapore’s digital economy while growing as a person.

Ms Tin also took the opportunity to thank her friends and residents who sent her well wishes.

We wish Ms Tin all the best with her new role at Grab Singapore and hope everyone will support her as she embarks on this new chapter of her life.

