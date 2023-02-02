Tin Pei Ling Joins Grab S’pore As Public Affairs Director, Will Harness Positive Potential Of Tech

Tin Pei Ling Appointed Public Affairs Director Of Grab Singapore

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling has joined Grab Singapore as its public affairs and policy director.

Her new job will see her building partnerships and programmes to harness the positive potential of technology here in Singapore.

Ms Tin reportedly joined Grab in January. She was CEO of Business China prior to her new role.

Tin Pei Ling spotted at Grab CNY event on 1 Feb

According to The Straits Times, Ms Tin was spotted at a Chinese New Year event hosted by Grab Singapore on Wednesday (1 Feb).

Grab Singapore’s managing director Yew Wee Tang and Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor were also present.

In a statement on Wednesday (1 Feb), Grab confirmed Ms Tin’s appointment, describing her as someone with a deep understanding of the digital economy and the government’s Smart Nation policy. She also has close links to the local community.

Under her new role, Ms Tin will forge partnerships and programmes to “harness the positive potential of technology”, leaving a footprint in Singapore.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that she started her role in Jan 2023.

Was previously CEO of Business Asia

Ms Tin’s LinkedIn page showed that she served as CEO of Business China from May 2018 to Dec 2022, before her new appointment at Grab Singapore.

About two months ago, Ms Tin shared a post about her last day at Business China, saying she was embracing new opportunities in the private sector.

Despite stepping down from her role as CEO, Ms Tin still serves as a board member of Business China.

We wish Ms Tin all the best with her new role at Grab Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tin Pei Ling on Facebook and by MS News.