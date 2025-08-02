Customer says he found maggots in soup from Hougang claypot restaurant & suffered stomach pains

Customer says maggots found in soup at claypot restaurant in Hougang,

A man who dined at a claypot restaurant in Hougang Green Shopping Mall was disgusted to find maggots in his soup.

In a TikTok video on Wednesday (30 July), the netizen shared images of several maggots that he had picked out of his Herbal Chicken Soup.

At least six maggots fished out from soup at Hougang restaurant

From the clip, at least four maggots were displayed on the rim of his bowl.

Another image showed the bowl emptied, with more maggots — at least six — having being found.

“Never coming here to eat ever again,” he said in his caption.

Man says he picked out maggots one by one from soup in Hougang restaurant

The video has drawn close to 160,000 views and more than 300 comments, some of which asked the man why the bowl was empty if he had found maggots in the soup.

He responded that he had emptied the soup and found more maggots at the bottom, and the soup was in a separate bowl from the claypot.

Answering another netizen, he confirmed that he had picked up the maggots one by one.

Many others advised to report the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), to which he replied that he had already done so.

Man says he suffered stomach pains

Speaking to AsiaOne, the 29-year-old interior designer Leon Wee said the “gross” discovery was made when he was having dinner with his girlfriend at the restaurant at about 9pm on 30 July.

This was not his first time eating there, but it was the first time he had such a negative experience.

He ended up picking out about 15 to 20 larvae from the soup, he added.

He reported it to the staff, who apologised and offered not to charge him for the food, which cost from S$6 to S$9.

She did not even check if he was okay, he alleged — he ended up having stomach pains and vomiting.

Thankfully, his girlfriend was alright, he said.

Restaurant allegedly offers customer S$128

After Mr Wee shared his experience on TikTok, the restaurant contacted him, offering him S$128 and asking him to take the video down, he said.

However, he felt there was “nothing much” they could do to compensate him since he had “already consumed a meal which contained maggots”.

He hoped his video would help people to be aware of what they are eating when dining out.

SFA looking into the matter

SFA is looking into the matter, according to AsiaOne’s queries.

As it takes a “serious view” towards food safety, the agency will investigate all feedback and may engage the feedback provider for more details as part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, it said, adding that it “will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained”.

SFA urged food operators to adhere to good food hygiene and preparation practices, including ensuring their premises are clean and well-maintained, as “food safety is a joint responsibility”.

Members of the public concerned over operators’ food safety practices should report them to SFA via its online feedback form.

MS News has reached out to SFA for more information.

Featured image adapted from @leoxkennedy on TikTok.