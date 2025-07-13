Ex-M’sian PM Mahathir briefly hospitalised after suffering fatigue during 100th birthday event

Mahathir suffers from fatigue during 100th birthday event, leaves early

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was hospitalised for less than a day after suffering from fatigue during an event held to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The centenarian ended up leaving early without cutting his cake, reported Astro Awani.

Mahathir greeted by large crowd, cycles on tandem bike

The public picnic and potluck session was held in Putrajaya on Sunday (13 July) for Dr Mahathir’s 100th birthday, which was on Thursday (10 July).

It also marked the birthday of his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah, who turned 99 on 12 July and was also present.

Dr Mahathir arrived at 7.45am, with TikTok videos showing him being greeted by a large crowd eager to take photos of the country’s longest-serving premier.

After someone put a helmet on his head, he was led to a tandem bicycle, which he gamely pedalled around Lake Putrajaya.

Mahathir seen resting, looking tired

However, other videos showed him sitting in a wheelchair, smiling but looking tired.

He was then seen resting in a chair with his eyes closed, looking like he was dozing off.

A man massaged the back of his neck and another blew a fan at him to give him some comfort.

Mahathir admitted to hospital after leaving event early

His assistant Sufi Yusoff told Astro Awani that Dr Mahathir left the event and was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) at about 10am.

Saying that the former PM was “really tired”, Mr Sufi confirmed that he left early and was resting. He added:

His condition is okay, only he was advised to rest and is now in the IJN.

The early departure meant that he was unable to cut his cake, The Star reported.

Some people who had wanted to meet him ended up not being able to meet him, but were understanding and said the event was memorable anyway.

Mahathir discharged on the same day

Later on the same day, Dr Mahathir’s office said he had been discharged from the hospital, according to Reuters.

His son Mokhzani Mahathir told The New Straits Times that his father did not have any health problems but was feeling tired due to lack of sleep after attending a previous event.

Though he felt fatigued after his bicycle ride, he became “refreshed” again after eating a breakfast of kueh and coffee, he said.

Also read: 5 lesser-known facts about Mahathir Mohamad, the 100-year-old ex-PM of M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @anip.oyen.tatoyen on TikTok.