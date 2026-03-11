Critically endangered Malayan tiger spotted lurking by roadside in Kluang, residents warned

Rare Malayan tiger spotted watching motorists from roadside in Kluang, first recorded local sighting

“Tiger!” A motorist’s voice exclaimed, moments before the camera caught sight of the Malayan tiger lurking by the roadside in Kluang.

Government officials warned locals to be cautious after the first recorded sighting of the critically endangered tiger in the area.

Tiger watches vehicle intently from roadside bushes

According to Oriental Daily, the sighting involved a 42-year-old plantation owner, Mr Lai (transliterated).

While driving down a dirt road on 8 March, someone in the vehicle yelled that there was a tiger. It is unclear if this was Mr Lai or the other occupant.

The vehicle slowed down as the motorists scanned the thick bushes at the roadside for any sign of a tiger.

“There!” the cameraman shouted, pointing his finger towards the bushes.

Mere metres away from the road, the Malayan tiger stared intently at the vehicle.

The driver reversed the vehicle for a better look, all while the tiger’s gaze followed them intently.

According to Mr Lai, the tiger had fled into the bushes upon seeing his vehicle approaching.

He showed what appeared to be the tiger’s tracks in the forest mud.

Additionally, Mr Lai claimed that tigers had not appeared in the area for many years.

Officers suggest Malayan tiger wandered into Kluang area

Harian Metro reported that the Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perlihatan) acknowledged the alleged sighting.

Officers have been sent to conduct further investigations.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon also urged residents to be cautious.

He told them not to approach or disturb the animal, keep a safe distance from the area, and to immediately report any sightings.

Perhilitan Johor director, Aminuddin Jamin, stated that tiger sightings had not been recorded in the area before.

However, a preliminary investigation found the sighting to be reasonable.

He suggested that the Malayan tiger may have wandered over from the surrounding areas.

Since the investigation, Perhilitan installed camera traps to detect whether the tiger was still roaming in Kluang.

Only 150 Malayan tigers left in the wild

Malayan tigers are a rare and critically endangered animal.

According to Wildlife Conservation Society Malaysia, there are only 150 Malayan tigers left in the wild.

The national animal of Malaysia faces threats such as poaching, habitat loss, and even traffic accidents.

They used to be found in Singapore as well, but were hunted to extinction on the island by 1930.

