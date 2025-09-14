5 M’sian immigration officers arrested for corruption, S$1 million in suspected proceeds seized

Malaysian immigration officers arrested for allegedly allowing foreigners to enter without checks

Five Malaysian immigration officers have been arrested for corruption, with about RM3.3 million (S$1 million) in assets seized.

In a statement posted on TikTok on Sunday (14 Sept), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said they were suspected of allowing foreigners to enter the country without proper immigration checks.

5 arrested manned immigration counters at Malaysian airport

A total of six people were arrested during MACC raids conducted from 9 to 11 Sept, said MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya in the statement.

The enforcement action was part of Op Rentas, a large-scale operation focusing on syndicates involved in the practice known as “counter-setting”.

It refers to the act of allowing foreigners to enter without proper inspection by directing them through predetermined lanes at immigration entry points.

Among the six arrested were five officers who manned immigration counters at the airport, and were believed to have received money in return for “counter-setting”.

S$1 million in assets seized

As part of the raids, a total of about RM3.3 million (S$1 million) in assets, believed to have been obtained through corruption, were seized.

They included 3.2kg of jewellery worth RM1.6 million (S$488,000).

Also seized were:

a plot of land

a house

several luxury vehicles

various handbags

20 branded watches worth approximately RM100,000 (S$30,500)

RM20,000 (S$6,100) in cash

70 bank accounts were also frozen, MACC said.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 17A of the MACC Act, which relates to bribery.

Those convicted face a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of at least five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 (S$3,000), whichever is higher.

Married Malaysian immigration officers detained over ‘counter setting’

On Saturday (13 Sept), MACC said in a separate statement that it had detained two immigration officers who are a married couple.

The couple, who are in their 40s, are suspected of facilitating the entry of foreigners without complete documentation over a period of four years.

The amount of bribes they allegedly received was enough for them to open a jewellery shop with about RM600,000 (S$183,000) in capital.

They allegedly opened the store in the names of the woman’s sister and their child.

As part of the investigation into the case, the couple were remanded for five days from 10 to 14 Sept, after a court in Melaka granted the remand application.

