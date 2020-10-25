Singaporean Company Director Entering Malaysia Under RGL Arrested After Trying To Bribe Officers

Malaysia is currently grappling with a third wave of Covid-19 cases since the start of Oct. Daily new cases have set a new record high, from over 800 to yesterday’s staggering 1,228 total.

Given the gravity of the crisis, health and security measures have to be strictly enforced to keep the virus under control.

This rule, however, was seemingly lost on a 43-year-old Singaporean entering Malaysia recently. He offered a S$33 (RM100) bribe to Malaysian officers in hopes of skipping quarantine.

He was arrested on Saturday (24 Oct), and is currently being remanded for investigation.

Singaporean offered bribe to skip 14-day quarantine

According to Malaysian English daily New Straits Times, the 43-year-old Singaporean company director was entering Malaysia yesterday (24 Oct) under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) arrangement.

Under this scheme, essential business and official travellers can travel between Malaysia and Singapore.

They can stay for a maximum of 14 days and must be quarantined upon their arrival.

The Singaporean, however, wanted to skip quarantine. He offered a Johor immigration officer a S$33 (RM100) bribe instead.

Faces fine & up to 20 years’ jail

At 3.50pm the same day, he was then arrested at the Johor Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) office. He will be remanded for 5 days.

Johor MACC office

Lianhe Zaobao reports that this is the first time someone has been arrested after green lane arrangements were put in place.

The Singaporean is being investigated for attempted bribery.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to 5 times the bribe amount or ~S$3,270 (RM10,000) – whichever is higher – or imprisonment of up to 20 years.

Everyone needs to do their part

During a pandemic outbreak, everyone is required to do their part so that transmission risk can be successfully curbed.

Being selfish and socially irresponsible not only puts yourself in harm’s way, but others too.

Let’s not forget that we are still living in a Covid-19 world. All it takes is one unthinking act, to reverse everyone’s efforts in flattening the curve.

