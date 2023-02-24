14-Year-Old Girl In M’sia Gives Birth To Brother’s Baby, He Pleads Guilty To Incest

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Teenage Boy In Malaysia Pleads Guilty To Incest With Younger Sister

The Magistrate’s Court in Jelebu, Malaysia, recently charged a 15-year-old boy with two counts of incest.

After having sexual intercourse with his 14-year-old sister twice last year, the teen impregnated her and the girl conceived a child.

She gave birth in their family home in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, a week ago.

Boy found guilty of two counts of incest

According to The Star, the accused committed the offences sometime between 21 and 30 June, as well as between 1 and 10 September 2022.

The pair allegedly had sexual intercourse in their family home between 11pm and midnight on both occasions.

Following investigations, the court charged the boy under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code on Thursday (23 Feb).

Section 376B specifies that a person has committed incest if he has sexual intercourse with another person whose relationship to him is such that he is not permitted under the law, religion, or custom to marry her.

Upon conviction, the teenage boy will face a jail term of 10 to 30 years and may be whipped.

Sister gives birth to brother’s baby

Harian Metro reported that the girl delivered a healthy baby boy on Thursday (16 Feb).

She reportedly gave birth in the bathroom of their family home with the help of her mother.

Whose care the baby is under is presently unclear.

Possible release on bail, suspect awaits conviction

At present, the accused is required to live away from his sister and is not allowed any contact with her.

The court allowed for his release on a RM4,000 (S$1,211) bail with a guarantor, pending “mention” on 22 Mar, noted The Star.

Should he get bail, the boy will have to report to a police station at the start of every month until the case’s resolution.

