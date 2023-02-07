S’pore Man Smokes Drugs & Commits Incest With 17-Year-Old Daughter, Gets 6 Years’ Jail

Singaporean Man Shares Drugs With Daughter & Commits Incest With Her

On 6 Feb (Monday), a 47-year-old man was sentenced to six years in jail for incest and drug consumption.

In Mar 2019, the man shared methamphetamine with his then-17-year-old daughter. They would consume the drugs together and commit incest after.

The man also molested his daughter on multiple occasions when she was in secondary school. She reported the incest to the police in Jan 2021.

Introduced daughter to drugs

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the victim was introduced to methamphetamine in Mar 2019.

She soon became dependent on her father for pocket money and drugs, and he would share meth with her every two to three days.

Together, they would consume the drugs in the master bedroom at night.

The man would also commit incest with his daughter while the rest of the family was asleep.

In Jul 2019, the daughter wanted to get married to her boyfriend. As such, she decided to tell him about her past.

In Jan 2021, she reported the incest to the police.

Molested daughter when she was in secondary school

Besides getting her into drugs, the man also molested his daughter.

CNA reports that the man was originally living with his ex-wife and their five children.

He committed the offence multiple times when the victim was a secondary school student.

However, since 2017, the man moved out and stayed with his mistress instead.

He would still go back home from time to time. That was how he eventually started smoking drugs and having sex with his eldest daughter.

Man gets 6 years’ jail

In court, the prosecution sought six to seven years’ jail for the man, noting that he “had no qualms about repeatedly invading the bodily integrity of the victim, who was his own daughter”.

His defence lawyer, on the other hand, sought six years’ jail, saying that her client was fully cooperative throughout the investigation.

He had willingly confessed to committing incest despite originally being investigated for rape.

In the end, the man was sentenced to six years in prison for one count of incest, as well as one count of drug consumption.

Featured image by MS News.