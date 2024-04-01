M’sian mosque apologises after sounding call to prayer 4 minutes early, tells congregants fast was ‘void’

Mosque in Malaysia issues apology after sounding call to prayer 4 minutes early

A Malaysian mosque has issued an apology after sounding the evening azan or Islamic call to prayer four minutes early on Saturday (30 March).

The mistake meant congregants at the mosque broke their fast before the designated time.

The mosque’s administrator later revealed in a statement that the blunder was the result of a “technical error”.

Congregants break fast early

According to Sinar Harian, the premature call to prayer occurred at the Prima Saujana mosque in Kajang, Selangor on Saturday (30 March).

The mosque sounded the call to prayer four minutes before the designated time.

Due to the error, congregants there broke their fast earlier than they should have.

Mosque apologises for mistake

Mosque administrator Mr Mohamad Asri Harun released a statement on Sunday (31 March), apologising and explaining that the mistake was the result of a “technical error”.

He assured the public that the incident had been referred to the Selangor State Department of Islamic Religion for further investigation.

Berita Harian also reported that the mosque informed congregants who relied solely on the azan to determine when they broke their fast would have their fast for that day ‘voided’.

“(We) have been informed that those who (relied) solely on the Maghrib call to prayer from the Prima Saujana Mosque to break their fast on that day that their fast is void and needs to be replaced,” the statement read.

