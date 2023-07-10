M’sians In S’pore Lament Rising Costs Back Home, Some Prices Reportedly Higher There

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysians In Singapore Faced With Rising Costs Back Home

People from Malaysia working in Singapore have been facing rising costs back home.

In fact, it has gotten so bad that some items there allegedly cost more than they do in Singapore.

This has caused many Malaysians to think twice about going home as necessities become increasingly expensive.

Costs rising rapidly in Malaysia, especially for food

According to China Press, a Malaysian working in Singapore who has not returned home in a while was shocked to find out the prices of necessities now.

This prompted others to echo similar sentiments. Most of them mentioned the rising food prices in Malaysia.

Apparently, there are places where the food has become more expensive compared to Singapore.

A plate of economical rice with only vegetables and no meat can reportedly set you back RM7 to RM8 (S$2 to S$2.30).

“In comparison, the cost of goods in Singapore is cheaper than in Malaysia. For someone like me who stays in Singapore, at least there’s some consolation here,” one netizen said.

RM100 is no longer enough

Other astonishing food prices in Malaysia include:

RM10 (S$3) for kway teow soup

RM8 (S$2.30) for fried rice

RM8 (S$2.30) for prawn noodles

RM20 (S$6) for 2 glasses of iced lemon tea

In comparison, a serving of fishball noodles in Singapore costs around S$3 (RM10).

To put things into perspective, dining at a coffeeshop for two people in Malaysia can set you back around RM30 (S$10). These increased prices have deterred many Malaysians from eating out regularly.

Some residents in Penang also commented that RM4 (S$1.17) is no longer enough for a meal.

Previously, it was enough to purchase some noodle dishes, but not anymore.

The residents feel that although their spending habits have not changed, RM100 (S$30) now “disappears quickly”.

Such rapidly rising prices in Malaysia have hence caused those working in Singapore to not want to go home anytime soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons, for illustration purposes only.