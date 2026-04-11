‘That is their affair’: M’sia PM Anwar on S’pore not negotiating for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

Malaysia PM Anwar says Singapore is free to refuse negotiations over Strait of Hormuz, stresses own ‘firm’ stance

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said Singapore is within its rights to refuse negotiations with Iran over access to the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes after Malaysia was among several Asian nations granted access through the strategic waterway.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Anwar said: “That is Singapore’s view. That is their affair. Our business is that we maintain good relations while taking a firm stand.”

His comments come after Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s statement on the republic’s position regarding the Middle East conflict.

Singapore says passage is a right, not a privilege

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore’s stance is grounded in international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees the right of transit passage through international waterways.

He emphasised that access through the Strait of Hormuz is a legal right for all nations.

“There is a right of transit passage, it’s not a privilege to be granted by the bordering state,” Dr Balakrishnan said in Parliament on 7 April.

“It’s not a licence to be subjugated at all. It is not a toll to be paid. It is a right of all nations’ ships to traverse.”

Malaysia maintains ties while criticising conflict

While acknowledging Singapore’s position, Mr Anwar reiterated that Malaysia’s foreign policy would remain independent and guided by its own principles.

“We cannot discuss Iran’s response, including any move to close the strait, without discussing Israel’s attack on Iran that was backed by the US,” he said, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Mr Anwar added that while maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries is important, Malaysia would not ignore what it sees as the root causes of instability in the Middle East, The Star reported.

Strait disruptions ripple across global supply chains

The ongoing conflict has already caused disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran indicating that only vessels from “non-hostile” nations may be allowed to pass, said FMT.

This uncertainty has driven oil prices higher and affected global supply chains, particularly in manufacturing-heavy economies such as China.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), industry observers say some firms have begun delaying or cancelling orders amid rising logistics costs and volatile fuel prices, while others are adjusting to “spot pricing” for raw materials.

Also read: Shanmugam: S’pore plans to increase fuel reserves amid conflict in Middle East

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Featured image adapted from Anwar Ibrahim on Facebook and MDDI Singapore on YouTube.