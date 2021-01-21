Woman in Malaysia Makes Soup Out Of Her Perished Koi Fish

Just last year, a group of otters found their way into a condo pool in Newton and feasted on koi fish.

But it turns out otters are not the only ones with an appetite for the ornamental creatures. One Malaysian woman, following the accidental deaths of her koi fish, cooked them into a bowl of fish soup.

According to her, they taste just like catfish.

Koi fish died due to low oxygen levels in water

Last Sunday (17 Jan), Amanda Omeychua shared this incident in the Facebook group MASAK APA TAK JADI HARI NI OFFICIAL, which means “What you cooked that didn’t turn out right today” in English.

According to World of Buzz, her koi fish died of suffocation when her helper forgot to “turn off the water to their tank” — which apparently resulted in low oxygen levels in the water.

Fish measures up to 37cm long

Instead of bidding them farewell, she thought it wasteful to throw them away. After all, they are of formidable size, measuring up to 37cm long!

She then chopped them up, preparing them to be cooked into a koi fish soup.

According to Ms Omeychua’s Facebook post, the koi fish soup is a “recipe passed down generations, food for royalty, [and] tastes like catfish”.

Koi is among the most expensive pet fish in the world

Even though you can easily find catfish dishes in Singapore too, they probably don’t cost as much as Ms Omeychua’s royal recipe.

To put things into perspective, Japanese koi fish are among the most expensive pet fish in the world. The most expensive one was sold for S$2.38 Million.

In Singapore, the Japanese koi fish reared in a fish farm in Lim Chu Kang can fetch at least $10,000.

Even though to some of us, the idea of eating koi fish can seem rather novel. Thankfully we live in a diverse world, as it appears to be a normal dish for folks in East Malaysia, where the states Sabah and Sarawak are.

