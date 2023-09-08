Young M’sian Couple Burn To Death In Car Accident, Leave Behind 4-Year-Old Daughter

Young Couple Perish In Car Accident Fire In Malaysia

A young Malaysian couple in their 20s tragically died in a car accident in Selangor, Malaysia, early yesterday (7 Sep) morning.

Their car collided head-on with a lorry, igniting a fire while they were trapped inside their vehicle.

Selangor firefighters extinguished the flames but could not save the couple.

Heartbroken friends of both of them mourned their deaths online.

Malaysian couple killed in car accident

26-year-old Alvin Koo Soon Yin and 23-year-old Candy Ho Zhi Wei were a married couple with a 4-year-old daughter.

The pair was in a car early Thursday (7 Sep) morning when it collided head-on with a truck on a road in Selangor at 3.53am. Both vehicles caught fire.

According to China Press, the crash trapped the couple in their car. Despite the efforts of the truck driver to extinguish the fire, Mr Koo and Ms Ho sadly perished in the blaze.

After rushing to the scene, the Selangor Fire And Rescue Department put out the fire and extracted the couple’s badly charred corpses.

Friends mourn their deaths

Several hours after the accident, a friend of the couple mourned their deaths in a Facebook post. She tearfully said that she hoped the news was just a dream and that she could not accept their “departure”.

According to her, the collision only took place an hour after she had a video call (VC) with the two of them.

She told Mr Koo to hold his wife’s hand tightly and wished them a good journey into the afterlife.

The friend also posted a number of photos memorialising the couple. She said that Mr Koo always made everyone around him happy while Ms Ho was warm and gentle.

Their funeral will take place from 8 to 10 Sep at Jinjang Selatan Funeral Parlour.

Couple killed in car accident had a 4-year-old daughter

Following the accident, family members of the deceased arrived at the Selayang Hospital morgue to identify their bodies.

Mr Koo’s brother told journalists that Mr Koo’s phone had sent an ‘Emergency SOS’ signal. When he arrived at the scene, firefighters had already extinguished the car fire but were too late to save the couple.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Mr Koo’s mother sobbed inconsolably at the news of her young son’s death.

His brother also said that they had not informed the deceased couple’s 4-year-old daughter of the bad news. He added that the family would discuss the right time to tell her and that she was currently being cared for by her grandmother.

MS News extends our condolences to the couple’s loved ones.

