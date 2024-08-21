M’sian family seeks donations as filial son remains in critical condition after motorcycle accident in S’pore

Malaysian family in need of donations to fund son’s hospital bills in Singapore

A man has started a Give.Asia fundraiser for his cousin to raise donations for his hospital bills in Singapore.

Ha Wee Chen, the youngest son of a Malaysian family in Kedah, currently remains in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after suffering from severe injuries during a motorcycle accident.

His cousin James is looking to raise S$233,000 to help assist his family in covering Wee Chen’s treatment and hospital bills.

Involved in accident while riding home from work

According to Give.Asia, Wee Chen has been crossing the Singapore-Malaysia border for about a year to work in order to provide “better financial support for his parents”.

On 15 Aug, the young man was riding his motorcycle home from Singapore when he was involved in an accident, leaving him with severe brain bleeding from a head injury.

Doctors at the hospital then performed an emergency craniotomy to relieve the pressure on his brain.

Wee Chen is currently relying on machines and an oxygen tube to breathe as he lies unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“His condition remains heartbreakingly critical, and he has yet to pass the danger stage,” the page read.

Malaysian family struggling to pay hospital costs

Noting that Wee Chen is a foreigner in Singapore, James shared that the financial burden on his family is “immense”.

After four days, Wee Chen’s medical bills amounted to S$39,000. It continues to rise as the days pass.

“One night in the ICU costs S$400 for treatment and S$1,000 for the room, making the situation financially overwhelming for his family,” the page stated.

In addition to the growing medical expenses, Wee Chen is also unable to be transferred back to Malaysia due to his critical condition.

“But as his family and friends, we refuse to give up on him,” James said.

Currently, the family has raised over S$52,000, just shy of a quarter of their S$233,000 target.

You can check out the fundraiser here.

