69-year-old single mum in S’pore needs S$68k to continue cancer treatment

Single mother in Singapore requires S$68,000 for cancer treatment

The daughter of a single mum has started a Give.Asia fundraiser f0r her ongoing surgeries and cancer treatment.

Susan Fiesta is a 69-year-old single mum and grandmother who is currently battling cancer, which has spread to her lungs.

Her daughter Bavie is looking to raise S$68,000 for her medical treatment.

69-year-old single mother diagnosed with cancer

According to Give.Asia, Bavie Fiesta is one of Susan’s two daughters.

Susan is also “a proud grandmother of two” and she is described as having been the backbone of their family.

However, while Susan was in Singapore in 2019, she was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“Her doctor at Sengkang clinic recommended surgery, which she underwent in the Philippines. She bravely stayed there for six months, enduring chemotherapy and radiation,” Bavie said.

Through a long-term visa, Susan was able to return to Singapore from the Philippines for two years, and she was in remission after her treatment back home.

But in 2023, a CT scan revealed a spot on both her lungs. At the time, Bavie said the doctor advised monitoring it since it was small and stable.

However, in May 2024, a CT scan showed that the spot had grown, and her doctor advised immediate surgery to remove it. Without the necessary funds, however, the family had to turn to Give.Asia.

Succesfully raised funds for 1st surgery but require more

The family managed to raise enough funds thanks to Give.Asia, and the first half of Susan’s surgery was completed on 18 June.

”This significant step towards her recovery wouldn’t have been possible without your generous support,” Bavie said. “However, we are still far from reaching our target amount.”

She explained that not only were the hospital bills for the first procedure higher than expected, they also need to raise funds for the next surgery.

Currently, the family has raised over S$9,000, but this is still far short of their S$68,000 target.

You can check out the fundraiser here.

Also read: 30-year-old S’porean woman with lung condition seeks donations to fund treatment overseas

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.