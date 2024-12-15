Malaysian fire department helps bury man who weighed 420kg after sister appeals for help

Sister had difficulty managing body of 44-year-old Malaysian man who weighed 420kg

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department came to the rescue after a 44-year-old Malaysian man passed away.

His sister had appealed for help managing his body, which weighed a hefty 420kg.

420kg Malaysian man died after being stuck in the toilet

Mr Sheikh Mohd Ali Omar died at his home in Kota Bharu on Sunday (15 Dec), his sister Hanoraziah Hassan told Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro.

He had become stuck in the toilet that morning and was extricated by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Kelantan, but became weak and tired and took his last breath at about 12 noon.

A tearful Ms Hanoraziah, 60, appealed for help through the media as the siblings lived alone and she is wheelchair-bound.

She said she was at a loss to manage the funeral, especially lifting her brother’s body.

The deceased didn’t even have a health certificate — a document needed for funeral arrangements — as he hadn’t seen a doctor for a long time due to difficulty moving around.

Fire department ready to help, has special service for handling obese remains

In response to the plea, JBPM assistant director for operations Mohd Wildan Azhari told Harian Metro that it was ready to help.

It provided a “special service” for the handling of the remains of obese individuals, he said, including a five-tonne truck with a hydraulic excavator for transportation.

If this is not sufficient, it would rely on the strength of its personnel, which are ready to be deployed as needed, he added.

JBPM had already gone to the deceased’s home to discuss the matter with his family.

Videos from the media showed personnel removing clutter from the porch of the man’s home in preparation for the transportation.

Meanwhile, Ms Hanoraziah said several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had reached out to offer help with the bathing of the body and burial arrangements.

The death certificate has been settled with police verification, she added. All that was left was to manage the funeral with the help of the NGOs.

420kg Malaysian man carried out by 20 JBPM personnel

Eventually, Mr Sheikh Mohd Ali Omar’s body was carried out from his home by the combined strength of 20 JBPM personnel, with help from villagers.

Mr Mohd Wildan Azhari told Harian Metro that the body was transported to the cemetery with the aforementioned five-tonner.

They then lowered him into the grave using a homemade trolley.

Mr Sheikh Mohd Ali Omar was finally put to rest at 11.20pm that night, witnessed by close to 100 villagers who had gathered to pay their last respects.

