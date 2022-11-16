Taiwanese Siblings Unable To Bury Mother Due To Poverty, Charity Steps In To Help

Taiwanese Siblings Live With Mother’s Body For Three Days Before Approaching Charity

Experiencing the death of a loved one can take an emotional toll on anyone. However, it’s even harder to bear for those with little access to facilities that allow for a proper send-off.

This was the case in Taiwan, where an 81-year-old woman recently passed away. Unfortunately, her son and daughter were unable to carry out a proper burial and lived with her body for three days.

A man in the area then approached a local charity for help, enabling them to receive the help they needed.

Taiwanese siblings unable to bury mother due to financial issues

According to 8world News, the woman passed away from an unspecified illness last Saturday (12 Nov).

Unfortunately, her eldest son suffers from a debilitating mental illness and is reliant on his sister to pay their rent and support their family.

As a result, they could not bury their mother as they were unable to afford a proper burial.

Not knowing who to turn to for help, they moved to a rented house with her body.

The siblings, both of whom are in their sixties, proceeded to live with their mother’s remains for three days.

Approaches local charity for help

Eventually, a part-time worker’s son in the surrounding area discovered a local charity which offered help for such situations.

Named ‘Happy Paradise Foundation’ (快乐天堂基金会), they assist family members unable to afford burials by dealing with their expenses.

Zhang Xue Ru, the chairman of the charity, said the man called them on 14 Nov, asking if they could provide a coffin.

Mr Zhang assured him that the charity will bear all of the family’s expenses for the funeral. He then went on to arrange for the woman’s body to be moved to a funeral parlour in Changhua, Taiwan.

