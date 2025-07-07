M’sian police help S’porean driver change flat tyre, praised for ‘quick & sincere actions’

S’porean driver develops flat tyre near Malaysia customs checkpoint, helped by police

A Singaporean driver who developed a flat tyre in Malaysia was fortunate when Malaysian police officers came to her rescue.

According to a Facebook post by the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs checkpoint police, a group of officers helped her change the tyre.

Malaysian police officers seen changing flat tyre

The incident took place last Friday (4 July) when officers from the BSI customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex, which serves motorists entering and leaving Singapore via the Second Link, helped the woman.

Photos it posted showed at least five uniformed officers helping to change the right tyre on the rear of her car.

The woman, holding an umbrella, looks to the camera with a grateful expression.

In a video posted by the same account, she was seen occasionally snapping photos of the men in action.

Police officer praised for setting ‘good example’

The post praised the police officers for their “quick and sincere actions”.

The team set a “good example” by helping the Singaporean, it said.

They not only reflected “the value of humanity” but also reinforced the “positive image” of the Malaysian police in the eyes of the community, “regardless of borders”, it added.

Malaysian police help S’porean find lost luggage

This is not the first time that the Malaysian police have come to the aid of Singaporeans in need.

In December last year, a woman from Singapore accidentally left her hand-carry luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

After reporting the loss to the airport police, they searched every corner of the airport for her luggage until they finally located it after five hours.

