Malaysian Man Finally Reunites With Family & Meets Newborn Daughter

On 1 Apr, the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia finally reopened, allowing people to easily travel between both countries again.

Thousands reportedly streamed across the Causeway on the first day. Loved ones had long-awaited reunions, with some touching scenes going viral on social media.

Recently, another moving reunion between a Malaysian family caught the attention of one TikToker, who recorded the heartwarming event.

According to the TikToker, the father had relocated to Singapore for work over a year ago. While he was away, his wife gave birth to their daughter, but he could not return to Malaysia to see them due to travel restrictions.

Now that he’s home, he’s finally able to see his baby girl.

Man reunites with family, falls to knees in airport

Earlier this month, TikTok user @akupeduliofficial shared a video taken at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

While the OP was originally there to film someone else, another person caught his eye instead.

The clip shows a man falling to his knees and bowing his head to the ground in a grateful prayer. He then gets up and goes to greet his family who is waiting for him.

Source

A stirring sight ensues when his young son runs into his arms. The man picks the boy up before tenderly embracing his wife, who is carrying a baby girl.

Source

Man did not know wife was pregnant when he left for Singapore

Interested to know more, the OP approached the family outside the airport to speak to them.

He found out that the man, whose name is Malik, had gone to Singapore to work a year and a half ago. At that time, he did not know that his wife was pregnant with their second child.

When he found out, he wanted to go back to Malaysia to look after her but was unable to do so as the borders were closed.

Tearing up during the interview, Malik said that he felt very “sorry” as his son was still only a baby when he left for Singapore.

However, all he could do was wait for the borders to reopen again, and as soon as they did, he quickly made travel plans.

Source

Now that he’s back, Malik also had the opportunity to finally meet his daughter, who was born while he was away.

“Now that I’m home, I really feel so grateful for all this,” he gushed.

Hope more families get to reunite again soon

Those who had to be separated from their loved ones during the pandemic would surely understand how Malik feels.

While it was undoubtedly painful for him to be away from his family for so long, especially with the birth of his daughter, we’re happy he finally gets to be with them.

Now that the Singapore-Malaysia border has reopened, we’re looking forward to seeing more joyous reunions take place over the next few months.

