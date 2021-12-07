Malaysian Nurse Returns Home & Reunites With Family After 2 Years

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started nearly 2 years ago, healthcare frontliners over the world have been struggling to battle the virus.

Unfortunately, by doing so, the majority were unable to see their families as they did not want to put them at risk. It was even more difficult for frontliners unable to return to their home country.

When the VTL between Malaysia and Singapore opened, many were finally able to go home. But some chose to return earlier even though it meant being quarantined.

Recently, a Malaysian nurse working in Singapore, Tracy Jantom, finally got a chance to return home.

She documented her journey back to her hometown on TikTok which was emotional both for herself and viewers.

Malaysian nurse working in Singapore goes home after 2 years

The video on 1 Nov started out by explaining that Ms Jantom was a nurse working in Singapore. She could be seen with a suitcase while locking her door.

Ms Jantom then explained she had been stuck in Singapore for 2 years due to the pandemic. However, last month she finally got a chance to fly back to meet her family.

She documented her journey back and even took a video of the beautiful morning sky that day.

Nurse gets emotional while going home

While Ms Jantom was eating a muffin on the plane, she started to get emotional as she had struggled away from her family for 2 years.

She also mentioned that handling the pandemic as a frontliner was definitely not easy.

Hence, she teared up thinking about going home after everything she went through.

Upon touchdown, the pilot said 2 iconic words to the Malaysian passengers onboard — “welcome home”.

She then took another domestic flight to her hometown, Miri, Sarawak.

Nurse reunites with family after 2 years

Since Ms Jantom arrived from overseas, she still had to be quarantined. Thus, she could only see her family, who was waiting at the airport, from a distance.

Towards the end of the video, she told her viewers she was safe and sound in quarantine.

She also wanted to thank everyone who had been cheering her on while she was alone the past 2 years. Additionally, she expressed her gratefulness for those who got vaccinated, allowing her to fly home.

Appreciate our healthcare frontliners

Ms Jantom returned to Singapore earlier this month after spending November with her family.

It is definitely not easy to live away from your loved ones for so long, especially when work is so draining.

We’re glad Ms Jantom finally managed to reunite with her family after 2 years.

Ms Jantom’s story displays how emotionally, mentally and physically tiring it is to be a healthcare frontliner in this pandemic.

Let this be a reminder for everyone to be more appreciative of those who are sacrificing themselves to help us.

Featured image adapted from trcyjntm on TikTok.