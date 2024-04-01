Taiwanese influencer calls M’sia bak kut teh & food superior to S’pore’s, Kate Pang comes to our defence

Taiwanese influencer Hugo Liu compares Malaysian & Singaporean bak kut teh

Malaysia’s bak kut teh and Singapore’s bak kut teh may share the same name, but they are very different from one another.

There is usually much debate over which is the superior version, but according to Taiwanese content creator Hugo Liu, it’s a no-brainer.

In a recent Instagram post, he remarked that Malaysian bak kut teh is much better than the Singaporean variety.

Unsurprisingly, his opinion drew many responses, including from Singapore-based Taiwanese actress Kate Pang.

In his post on 26 March, Mr Liu, who is based in Singapore, shared that he had made a quick trip to Kuala Lumpur (KL) over the weekend.

He wasted no time in comparing Malaysian and Singaporean bak kut teh.

“Unlike Singapore’s bak kut teh, which has a strong peppery white soup, Malaysian bak kut teh is similar to Taiwan’s medicinal braised pork ribs,” he noted.

“It uses a large number of herbal ingredients in the stew, and the soup tastes smooth and sweet.”

Mr Liu went on to say that as someone who does not like spicy food, he thinks the bak kut teh in Malaysia is much better than the one in Singapore.

He added that whenever he’s in KL, he visits Yik See Ho Bak Kut Teh, an inconspicuous-looking restaurant that uses very fresh pork and even serves up a dry version of the dish, with stir-fried ingredients.

In fact, Mr Liu went one step further and stated that Malaysian food is generally better than Singaporean food.

“If you ask anyone in Singapore, they would all give the same answer,” he claimed.

Different but both are good, says Kate Pang

On Saturday (30 March), the ILifePost Facebook page shared what Mr Liu wrote, prompting even more netizens to give their opinion.

One person who spoke up in defence of Singapore’s bak kut teh was Kate Pang, who is Taiwanese but has been based in Singapore for many years and is married to fellow actor Andie Chen.

She wrote: “Pepper soup is really good to drink! These two soups have different flavours, and although they share the same name, you can’t compare them. Both are delicious.”

Many agreed with her and professed that they enjoy both varieties too.

What do you think about Mr Liu’s opinion? Let us know in the comments.

