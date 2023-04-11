Bedok Hawker Stall Sells S$2.50 Bak Kut Teh With Rice, Praised For Offering Cheap Meals

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Diner Praises Bedok Hawker Stall For Selling Bak Kut Teh With Rice At Just S$2.50

Rising prices continue to plague customers, even at supposedly more affordable joints like hawker centres.

However, there are still establishments out there that strive to keep things affordable for patrons.

This stall at a hawker centre in Bedok is one of them, selling bak kut teh with rice at just S$2.50.

It’s not the first time they have been praised for their affordable prices, having gone viral earlier this year for keeping cai png at S$2.

Bedok hawker stall sells S$2.50 bak kut teh with rice

On 27 Mar, a Facebook user shared a post in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 group gushing about his “cheap and very tasty” meal at Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice.

He said that he purchased bak kut teh and rice for S$2 and S$0.50 respectively. The total cost of his meal came up to S$2.50 — very cheap indeed, especially in this day and age.

The OP attached pictures of the dish as well, which showed the bowl of bak kut teh containing a generous amount of meat.

The rice was a sizeable portion as well, proving that the OP had gotten far more than his money’s worth.

Netizens praise stall for keeping prices affordable

The post has since gained a fair bit of attention on Facebook, with many praising the stall for its affordability.

A few users expressed their appreciation for the hawkers maintaining their affordable pricing despite current financial conditions.

There were also those who commented that other hawker stalls do not usually offer such prices or portions.

Indeed, the stall certainly deserves praise for continuing to be an option for those on the hunt for nice, inexpensive meals.

Stall has made headlines before for affordable pricing

This actually isn’t the first time this particular stall has made headlines for its affordable dishes.

Earlier this year, the same Facebook user shared that Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice has kept cai png prices low.

For a packet of rice and three sides, customers would have to fork out just S$2.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, stallholder Ms Lin said that they have always kept prices for cai png at S$2 as they are mindful of seniors staying in the area.

This has continued to be their operating procedure for the 18 years they have been in business.

If you’d like to visit the stall, here’s how to find them:

Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice

Address: 216 Bedok North Street 1, #01-02, Singapore 460216

Opening hours: 8.15am – 2.30pm (Mondays to Fridays, closed on Saturdays and Sundays)

Nearest MRT station: Bedok

With prices on the rise, stalls that endeavour to keep prices affordable for customers are rare to come across.

As such, kudos to Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice for maintaining its low pricing for patrons.

Don’t hesitate to drop by the stall today to show your support.

