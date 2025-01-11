M’sian company rewards staff with landed properties at annual dinner, including bungalow worth S$244K

Landed properties given out to top-performing staff at Malaysian company

While some companies have known to be generous with staff bonuses and gifts, a Malaysian company may have trumped them all by rewarding its top-performing staff with landed properties.

On New Year’s Day, a woman shared a TikTok video of the lavish giveaway at her company’s annual dinner.

Malaysian company staff get landed properties including bungalow worth S$244K

At the gala held on 31 Dec, named “A Night Of Star”, she panned across the various rewards that would be given out.

It included a “knowledge journey” to Hanoi worth RM10,000 (S$3,000).

It turns out that the Hanoi trip was probably the tip of the iceberg — the most attractive reward was undoubtedly a spacious double-storey bungalow, worth RM800,000 (S$244,000).

Another employee was rewarded with a double-storey terrace house worth RM430,000 (S$131,000).

For those who didn’t manage to snag these properties, at least one of them could console themselves with a MYVI car worth RM50,000 (S$15,200).

There was also a luxury bedroom set worth the comparatively small sum of RM10,000 (S$3,000).

Malaysian company sells healthcare products

In the comments on her post, which has received close to 800,000 views, the woman revealed that she worked for JRM Holistik, which sells healthcare products.

More scenes from the dinner were posted on the company’s official TikTok account, which showed employees decked out in glam outfits for the event.

It also revealed that more than one employee was given the double-story terrace house, with at least eight getting the reward.

Others got trips to London (worth RM15,000 or S$4,600) and Mecca (RM18,000 or S$5,500) as well as a VVIP Haj package worth RM80,000 (S$24,300).

Woman says company is now hiring

Responding to sceptics in the comments, the woman denied that her company was dealing in Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) or insurance.

Rather, her company was well-established and staff were rewarded for their hard work, she said.

She invited netizens to apply for a job at her company after a number of netizens expressed interest. In fact, there are currently vacancies, she added.

According to an Instagram post on JRM’s official account made on 4 Jan, the company is hiring for a handful of positions including sales admin, social media admin and customer service.

