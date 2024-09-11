Company in China gifts employees iPhone 16 Pro regardless of whether they’re interns or full-timers

Company in China gifts each employee iPhone 16 Pro & Apple Watch Series 10

On 9 Sept, Apple unveiled the latest generation of the iPhone lineup, the iPhone 16.

Across the world, many people now have to grapple with the decision of whether they should upgrade to the latest model and if so, how they should go about doing it.

Well, that’s certainly not the case for employees of Mediastorm, a media company based in China.

In an internal message sent to staff members, Tim, the founder of Mediastorm, announced that each employee would receive an iPhone 16 Pro.

He added that both interns and full-timers will receive the free phone, as long as they’re in the office at the time of the announcement.

Tim also said the company would cover any taxes associated with the giveaway.

A follow-up message then stated that each employee would also receive an Apple Watch Series 10, to be announced during the Apple event.

A Mediastorm spokesperson later confirmed the giveaway in response to local media queries.

Based on reports online, Mediastorm has about 100 employees as of 2023.

Netizens jealous of company’s employees

Unsurprisingly, netizens were envious of employees at Mediastorm.

Another Weibo user asked how they could join Mediastorm — a question many would likely want the answer to.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Mediastorm received the latest iPhone model courtesy of their boss.

In 2022 and 2023, Tim similarly gave away iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro respectively to employees from the company.

