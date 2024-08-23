Chinese Olympian buys phone for mum, gets flak for choosing iPhone over Huawei

Olympic medallist Quan Hongchan criticised for getting iPhone instead of Chinese brand

Chinese diver Quan Hongchan may have snagged two gold medals at the Paris Olympics, but it turns out she’s still a devoted mama’s girl at heart.

On Wednesday (21 Aug), the 17-year-old was spotted in Guangdong buying an iPhone, reportedly as a gift for her mother.

While some netizens admired her for her heartfelt gesture, others couldn’t resist taking her to task for choosing an American brand over Chinese ones.

Adding fuel to the fire, sharp-eyed users also noticed Louis Vuitton coin pouches attached to Quan’s bag, intensifying the criticism about her preference for foreign brands.

Chooses best model for mother

As videos and discussions about Quan’s purchase went viral, a person claiming to be the store employee who sold her the iPhone came forward with details about her visit.

According to this source, the first thing the Olympian asked upon entering the store was which model was the best.

She then specified that she needed a model with substantial storage space for her mother.

Her visit was brief, as Quan appeared to be in a hurry. After selecting and paying for an iPhone 15 Pro Max, she left the store quickly.

The employee noted that Quan seemed focused on getting the best option for her mother.

Filial piety vs patriotism

As videos of Quan buying the iPhone went viral on Weibo, many initial comments questioned why she didn’t opt for a Huawei or Xiaomi.

Many argued that, as a prominent athlete, she should support homegrown brands.

However, this sparked a backlash defending Quan.

Supporters argued that she has every right to spend her money as she pleases and that her gesture of buying a phone for her mother should be celebrated.

Some also noted that the iPhone’s interface is more elderly-friendly, as the app installation process requires a password.

This can help prevent the download of unnecessary apps.

Besides the uproar over the iPhone, netizens also scrutinised Quan’s bag, which featured two turtle-shaped coin pouches from French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

The hashtag “Quan Hongchan LV turtle” trended alongside “Quan Hongchan buys phone for mum” on Weibo.

In response, some suggested that the coin pouches might have been gifts to Quan.

Regardless, they pointed out that she has earned her money through her own hard work and should be free to spend it as she chooses.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.