M’sian MP claims S’poreans are ‘not that fluent in English’, says M’sia has more ‘experts’ in the language

Malaysian MP claims Singaporeans are not as fluent in English as compared to Malaysians

A backbencher in Malaysia recently claimed that Singaporeans are not well-versed in English and that there are many more Malaysians who are fluent in the language.

Tebrau Member of Parliament (MP) Jimmy Puah made the comment in Parliament on Tuesday (16 July) in response to a statement regarding the country’s discussions with Singapore to enlist volunteers to teach English in Malaysia.

“Personally, I don’t think Singaporeans are that fluent in English. I think there are many more Malaysians who are also fluent in English.,” he said.

Mr Puah subsequently received applause from fellow MPs in Parliament after his comment.

Urges government not to forget Malaysians

Following his claim, MP Puah suggested that Malaysia should first engage Malaysians who are fluent in English — such as retired teachers — before considering volunteers from Singapore.

“Since they don’t have a job, why not engage them to teach English? We will accept Singapore volunteers, but let’s not forget Malaysians,” he said.

In response to Mr Puah comments, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry welcomes retired English teachers to work with them.

“If Singapore volunteers want to come, we will encourage, if retired teachers want to work with us, we will also encourage, there’s no problem.,” she stated.

Ms Fadhlina also noted that retired teachers have assisted the education ministry with levelling up English proficiency in schools through mentorship programmes.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Fadhlina also assured that the ministry would vet suitable volunteers from Singapore before bringing them to Malaysia to ensure a high quality of teaching.

She said that the initiative was “nothing new” and had previously welcomed teachers from various countries such as Australia, America and South Korea.

A recent Education First English Proficiency Index ranked Singapore second globally and Malaysia 25th.

