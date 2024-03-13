Chinese man with 2 wives: Women suspected to be pregnant, 1 married to another man

Chinese man in Malaysia marries 2 pregnant wives

Yesterday (12 March), the social media feeds of Malaysian news sites were filled with coverage of a Chinese man who married two women in the same wedding ceremony.

Turns out, both brides were pregnant at the time of the wedding.

Reports also emerged that one of the brides is still married to a man in Indonesia, whom she has a 10-year-old son with.

On Tuesday (12 March) afternoon, a video was posted on the ‘诗巫吹水站’ Facebook group.

The clip featured a recording by a man who claims to run a business next to Lin Shun Jian’s (name transliterated from Chinese) — the groom — noodle stall.

According to him, Lin had dated Wang Ai Hui (name transliterated from Chinese) — the Chinese bride — for more than 10 years. The couple, however, were unsuccessful at having children.

As for Dewi Kartika — the other bride — the man in the recording claimed that Lin initially hired her to help at his noodle stall.

The man speculated that Lin might have hooked up with Dewi as he wanted offspring, but Wang later caught wind of the affair.

Upon learning of their relationship, Wang allegedly asked Lin to pick between the two of them.

Lin eventually chose Dewi and told Wang that she could leave if she was unhappy about his relationship with the Indonesian lady.

The man in the recording claimed that Wang decided to stay as her parents are no longer around.

Towards the end of the recording, the man claimed that both brides are pregnant — Dewi and Wang are currently pregnant with a daughter and son respectively.

Wife from Indonesia reported has husband and 10-year-old son

In another follow-up article, China Press reported that Dewi is married to a man in Indonesia with whom she has a 10-year-old son.

The article credited someone named Xiao Ni Ni (name transliterated from Chinese) for the information.

Xiao Ni Ni added that Dewi has yet to divorce her husband in Indonesia.

According to the informant, Dewi arrived in Kuching last year and worked as a domestic helper for less than a month.

She reportedly grew disinterested in her job and eventually asked to leave.

It was then that she found work at Lin’s noodle stall.

Man only registered one of his marriages

Despite there being two brides at the wedding, China Press reported that Lin only registered his marriage with Wang.

According to Sarawak assemblywoman Violet Yong, this could potentially be problematic.

Speaking to Indonesian news site Borneo Network, the lawyer said that their unborn child could face citizenship issues as their marriage wasn’t registered.

In Malaysia, polygamy is only allowed for Muslim men — they’re allowed to have up to four wives with the Shariah courts’ permission.

