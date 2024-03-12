Chinese man in M’sia marries 2 wives, trio work at same noodle stall

Man in Malaysia marries 2 wives in 1 ceremony

Conventional marriages typically occur between just one man and one woman.

A Chinese man in Malaysia, however, left netizens in shock when photos of him marrying two women went viral.

The three of them reportedly work at the same noodle stall, selling kolo mee.

Chinese man marries 2 wives, feeds cake to brides one by one

According to Sin Chew Daily, Lin Shun Jian (name transliterated from Chinese) — a Chinese man — recently married two wives during his wedding in Kuching, Sarawak.

His wives were identified as Wang Ai Hui (name transliterated from Chinese) and Dewi Kartika. The former is Chinese while the latter is not.

While the number of people tying the knot is unusual, everything else at the wedding is what one would expect of a conventional one.

The trio did everything together, from cutting the wedding cake to filling the champagne towers.

But when it came to tasting the bridal cake, the groom had to feed his brides one by one.

He also took separate portraits with each bride.

Photos of the wedding were posted on Facebook on Monday (11 March) by a lady who works at the restaurant where the wedding was held.

Her posts went viral instantly, with netizens expressing their jealousy and bewilderment.

The post is no longer available at the time of this article.

On Tuesday (12 March), the restaurant owner took to Facebook to thank the couple for their support, allowing his restaurant to go viral.

Groom runs noodle stall, brides are his employees

The man central to the wedding was identified as the owner of a hawker stall selling kolo mee, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Coincidentally, his two partners are employees at the stall.

Sources told China Press that the three of them developed feelings for each other after working together for a prolonged period.

Also read: Johor Woman Asks Husband To Marry Babysitter After Suffering Miscarriage, So They Can Have More Kids

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Facebook.