Man with knife tries to take baby hostage at supermarket in Penang, subdued & arrested

Man was caught allegedly stealing from Penang supermarket, tried to snatch baby as he fled

In a dramatic incident at a supermarket in Penang, a knife-wielding man attempted to take a baby hostage after being caught allegedly stealing.

Footage of the incident posted on Reddit showed the man trying to pull the crying baby from the clutches of a woman.

Man tackled in Penang supermarket, manages to break free

The 1 minute 20 second-long video showed the man being tackled by several other men in the supermarket.

However, he managed to slip from their grasp.

He then runs down the aisle and approaches a baby being held by a woman.

Man tries to pull baby away

The man is next seen pulling the baby by his shirt as the horrified woman holds on to the child’s arms.

Several man then grabbed him again, but he did not release his grip on the baby.

An intense struggle ensued, with the man holding on to the now-crying baby’s shirt while being attacked by other men.

Finally, the baby is pulled free and the man is overcome by others.

They pin him to the floor as they wait for the police to arrive.

Man held on to 11-month-old baby while trying to escape

The incident occurred at a supermarket in Butterworth last Saturday (9 Aug), reported Malaysia’s Bernama news agency.

Police said the supervisor saw the man allegedly trying to leave the supermarket with several seafood items without paying.

As the suspect tried to escape from capture, he held on to an 11-month old boy, brandishing a knife and pointed it at the baby, as well as those trying to catch him, the supervisor said.

The man was eventually subdued by supermarket employees and members of the public, and handed over to the police.

Man under investigation for multiple offences

The suspect, a Vietnamese in his 30s, was arrested, said the police.

He is under investigation for offences including theft in a building, causing injury and criminal intimidation.

