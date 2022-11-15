Man Abuses Cabin Crew & Hits Employee On Connecting Flight, Gets Blacklisted By SIA

Unruly Man On Bangkok Flight Hits Employee On Connecting Flight, Gets Blacklisted By SIA

Last week, video clips of a man being unruly on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight and being escorted away by auxiliary police at Changi Airport went viral.

Videos showed him using vulgarities and threatening to push an air steward over. However, that was not the end of the saga.

The man reportedly hit a cabin crew member on his connecting flight to Copenhagen.

Following his actions, SIA blacklisted the man from all their flights, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Hits cabin crew member on connecting flight

On a flight to Bangkok on board SQ711 on Tuesday (8 Nov), the passenger became unruly during meal service.

According to The Straits Times (ST), he made countless requests for alcohol. Crew members declined for the safety of other passengers.

In the viral video of the incident, he audibly and rudely demanded water from the flight attendant.

At one point, he threateningly said, “I’m gonna push you over.”

After the flight landed at Changi Airport, auxiliary police escorted the man off the plane and issued him a verbal warning.

Prior to his next SIA flight, SQ352, a connecting flight to Copenhagen that departed on Wednesday (9 Nov), the man “appeared calm”, said an SIA spokesperson.

He agreed to behave during the flight and was allowed to continue with it.

But once aboard, the man displayed his disruptive behaviour once again.

The spokesperson said at a certain point, he became aggressive and hit a cabin crew member.

Eventually, the cabin crew managed to calm him down and the flight proceeded uneventfully.

Man blacklisted from all SIA flights

Following that event, SIA conducted a review. On Monday (14 Nov), the airline announced that they were blacklisting the passenger from all SIA flights.

CNA reported that the cabin crew that was hit received medical attention and did not sustain serious injuries.

SIA later said that they take the well-being of their staff and customers seriously.

The airline will take appropriate action against any passenger who may risk the safety of staff and customers.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.